Two drugs peddlers arrested in EJHD

Khliehriat, May 5: The police of East Jaintia Hills District on receiving information that the two drugs peddlers were travelling in Tata truck BR No AS-028-AC-0429 with the suspected contraband concealed inside the vehicle moving from Kalian toward Khliehriat, arrested two drug peddlers along with heroin.

The police set up check point at Byndihati Petrol Pump and at 9:45, the truck loaded with cement and with two suspected person namely Jaydar Ali (34 ) from Khagrabari, Barpeta, Assam and Sanidul Islam (20 from) from Hawli, Barpeta, Assam, were detected and detained.

During the subsequent search six soap boxes , one plastic tobacco container of green colour, one vile with yellow cap containing suspected yellow orange powder, one mobile phone and a cash of Rs 500 were found from them.

After observing all formalities under NPDS Act and the suspected contraband items was tested and result was positive for heroin and the total weight was found to be 65.32 gms.