People of Nongpoh pay last respect to Walinda Binong

Nongpoh, May 5: Hundreds of people gathered at the Nongpoh Town Shopping Complex on Friday evening to pay their respects to late Walinda Binong, a fashion design student at the School of Design, Mody University, Rajasthan who died under mysterious circumstances on April 27.

The candle light vigil was organized by the Dorbar Shnong Nongagang along with the youths of the village, and attendees included civil society leaders, pressure group leaders, and members of the community.

During the vigil, a special prayer was held for the departed soul of Walinda Binong for her eternal life in the heavenly father’s kingdom. However, her family members refused to accept the university’s claim that she had committed suicide by consuming poison and hanging herself. They pointed out injury marks on her feet and ligature marks on her neck that did not seem consistent with a suicide, and they alleged that her fingers’ bones were fractured, suggesting that she had been killed by someone.

Meristella Lamare, President of Nongpoh Area Women Welfare Association (NAWWA), Marcus Marten, President of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Northern Region, and senior journalist from Ri Bhoi, Cornelius Laloo, expressed their condolences with the bereaved families and demanded that the Meghalaya and Rajasthan governments take serious steps in this regard by conducting a special inquiry and thorough probe so that the truth will be revealed and the victim will get justice.

They also emphasized the need for parents and families to properly verify and seek details of the institution where they are sending their sons and daughters to study for their safety.