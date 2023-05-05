Wrestlers’ protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt’s morality

Congress on Friday hit back at Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur over his comments that all demands of the protesting wrestlers have been agreed upon and questioned the morality of the government as the wrestlers have to sit in protest for seeking justice.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters here, senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja said, “First of all, tell me who has agreed to the demands of the wrestlers? Has the government agreed to their demands? Is there any morality left with the government?”

Taking a swipe at the Minister, she said, “What the minister has said in regard to court procedure about the registration of FIR. An FIR was registered after court orders.”

“When the court says then they talk about justice, but where is the morality and justice when the wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar.

“And, while they are sitting in protest, how they are dealt with by the Delhi Police,” she said, adding, “When people see tears in the eyes of our wrestlers, how will they believe the government?”

Her remarks came after Thakur on the sidelines of the Khelo India’s programme in Lucknow said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is about to conduct elections.

“There was talk of forming a committee, that too was done. Delhi Police also registered an FIR. The Supreme Court has given its decision. I request the players to allow the investigation to be completed,” Thakur said.

Thakur had reached Lucknow to inaugurate the Khelo India game. The logo, mascot and anthem of the Khelo India University Games were launched at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi also participated in the programme.

Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogar, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and several others have been sitting in protest at the Jantar Mantar for 14 days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, alleging molestation and sexual harassment.

On Thursday, the star wrestlers also offered to return their medals and honours as part of their protest against being manhandled by the Delhi Police to disrupt their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here.