66 Meghalaya students evacuated from strife-torn Manipur

Shillong, May 6 :As many as 66 students from Meghalaya studying in strife-torn Manipur have been evacuated.

Narrating their ordeal, Hazekhayah Diengngan studyin in Central Agriculture University said that shouts, screams and gun shots filled the air as they felt very insecure. He appreciated the State government and Indian army for their swift action to evacuate them to safety.

They reached Shillong late last night.

Two other students from the CAU, Manipur Sanriiariti S Kharbuli and Licola Amanda Tariang shared similar terrifying experience and said they resorted to prayers for strength amid the growing unrest.

According to them along with them as many as 66 students were evacuated to safety.