EJH farmers facilitated advanced training

Jowai, Shillong 6: The Basin Development Unit, East Jaintia Hills District, in alliance with the Agriculture Department, have imparted agricultural and farming training to nine farmers (cultivators) from the district and helped them procure farming and agricultural innovations.

They were sent for training in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The specific training of which they acquired was exclusively on Hydroponic system of tilling plants which is the advanced and improved way of making more agricultural produce in a short span of time thus enable them to invite more profit out of this novel and noble occupation.

The nine farmers that have had completed and necessary input from the training inuded Iahphang Dkhar, Morning Suchiang, the renowned strawberry farmers of the District in particular and even in the state as well as in the country. The rest were Jamris Langstang, Erick Dkhar, Robin Siangshai, Samuel Latam, Erick Dkhar, Jimris Langstang and Dibait Dkhar who are known for skills in growing oranges.

The nine farmers were accompanied by District by Extra Assistant Commissioner cum Nodal Officer, EJHD, Raja Brahma, MCS, u District Project Manager, Basin East Jaiñtia Hills District, Hun Ioo Blah, Programme Associate, Basin and District Horticulture Officer East Jaiñtia Hills District smt Bamerishisha Rymbai.