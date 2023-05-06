KSU demands arrest of BSF men involved in shooting down of truck driver

Shillong, May 6: The KSU South Central Circle demanded immediate arrest of the BSF personnel who allegedly shot dead a truck driver, R Nongkynrih at Pomshutia along the Pynursla-Dawki road on Friday night.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, KSU South Central Circle assistant general secretary, Vorrozislov Sohkhlet said that they would adopt stringent measures if the authorities failed to arrest the BSF personnel for taking away the life of the truck driver.

He also informed that they would be holding a rally on Monday at Pynursla to protest this incident.

Sohkhlet said that the deployment of BSF personnel inside 50 km of the international border is putting a risk at the safety and security of the civilians.

KSU South Central Circle assistant general secretary demanded the removal of the BSF personnel who are deployed at Pynursla and Langkyrdem.