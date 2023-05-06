PDF merges with NPP

Shillong, May 6: A day after its general conference approved the proposal to merge with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), the regional political party based in Meghalaya, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) today formally and ceremonially merged with the latter in a function held here in presence of the top leaders of both the parties.

Merger of the PDF has further consolidated strength of the NPP, which heads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), in the state Assembly by two more MLAs.

The two PDF MLAs include- Mawkynriew MLA and working president of PDF, Banteidor Lyngdoh and Sohra MLA and the president of PDF Gavin Miguel Mylliem