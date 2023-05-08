Amit Shah’s visit to Assam deferred to May 26: Himanta

Guwahati, May 8: Union home minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit to Assam to May 26 in the wake of the ongoing situation in Manipur, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

Shah was earlier scheduled to visit Assam for attending the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to about 45,000 new recruits here on May 11.

“The Union home minister had called me this morning to inform that he would not be able to visit Assam on May 11 as he would be preoccupied during that period, mainly owing to the situation in Manipur. As such, his visit to Assam has been postponed to May 26,” Sarma informed mediapersons at Janata Bhawan here.

“Therefore, the function for ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to the new recruits in various government departments will now be held on May 26, in the presence of the home minister,” he said.

The chief minister said that “However, the June 1 date of joining of the candidates, remains unchanged.”

“Now, since we have some more time, a little over 45,000 appointment letters will be given to the selected candidates under various Assam government departments on May 26,” the chief minister reiterated.

Sarma further asserted that the state government was moving towards completing the process of filling up one lakh regular posts in various government departments and that a directory would be prepared in this regard.

“In the first week of July, another advertisement will be issued for additional 10,000 posts,” the chief minister informed.

Notably, a slew of programmes have been lined up to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government, starting with the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for mega projects, worth about Rs 8000 crore, with eight companies on Tuesday.

The chief minister further informed that the Union home minister will lay the foundation of a National Forensic Science University on May 26 and that courses would subsequently start from a temporary campus at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

“Land measuring about 150 bighas would be allotted near the campus of AIIMS-Guwahati at Changsari where the permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University would be built. This is a welcome development for the state,” Sarma said.