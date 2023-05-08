NEHU varsity week begins

Tura, May 8: The weeklong Varsity Programme of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura campus in West Garo hills began on Monday.

The opening programme was inaugurated by Prof. Sujata Gurudev in the presence of Prof. Fameline K. Marak, Chairperson, Council of Students’ Welfare, NEHU, Tura campus, various head of departments, students, teaching and non-teaching staff from all the departments.

Prof. Gurudev, in her speech, appreciated the student participation in large numbers and wished them luck for the week long Varsity week.

A cultural procession by students which reflected the multi-hued image of the North east’s rich cultural heritage took place on the first day followed by a friendly sports event between teachers and students. The events of the first day also included Cricket, tug-of-war and a variety of indigenous games all throughout the day.

The following week will witness various other sports events before its culmination on May 13.