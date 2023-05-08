KSU rally at Pynursla condemns BSF for killing truck driver

Shillong, May : A public rally was organized by the KSU, South Central Circle, at Pynursla market on Monday to condemn the gunning down of 34-year-old Ronin Nongkynrih of Jalynteng village at Pomshutia by the BSF.

The KSU leaders addressing the rally questioned the highhandedness exhibited by the BSF personnel in the constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

The rally also resolved to demand immediate arrest of the three BSF personnel who were responsible for allegedly killing the truck driver.

The various speakers during the rally which was attended by KSU general secretary, Donald Thabah and leaders of other pressure groups, strongly condemn the BSF personnel for forcefully taking away the life of Nongkynrih.

The members of the pressure groups along with the family members were seen carrying placards condemning the BSF.