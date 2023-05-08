Campaign ends for by-poll to Sohiong Assembly constituency

Shillong, May 8: Campaign came to end this afternoon for May 10 by-poll to Sohiong Assembly constituency in the state.

The rallies of both the UDP candidate Synsharkupar Lyngdoh Thabah and NPP candidate Samlin Malngiang were held at Sohiong on the last day of the electioneering.

UDP top leadership led by its president, Metbah Lyngdoh attended the last rally of its party candidate while two Deputy Chief Ministers, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar concluded the campaign for the NPP candidate.

The other candidates in the fray include S. Osborne Kharjana, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Sereph E Kharbuki of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Stodingstar Thabah of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

As per the video which was circulated in the social media, none of the party leaders had attended the last meeting of the TMC candidate.

Both NPP and UDP are holding big rallies in different pockets of the constituency while Congress, with its limited resources, is holding pocket meetings and undertaking door-to-door visits to garner support of the electorate.

Around 34,000 voters are expected to cast their votes across 63 polling stations in Sohiong constituency on May 10.

Voting in this constituency was adjourned due the sudden demise of former MLA and UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh on February 20.