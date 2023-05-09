Drones, choppers to be deployed over violence hit areas in Manipur

Shillong, May 9: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles (AR) have been attempting to strengthen air surveillance in the areas which witnessed violence in Manipur recently.

There are reports that the Army will deploy drones and helicopters over areas in Manipur and along the Indo-Myanmar border in order to keep an eye over these areas to prevent the situation from going out of hands again.

Army believes that aerial surveillance will give security personnel an advantage.

On May 3, violence broke out in Manipur after tribal groups staged a protest against the Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status across the state’s ten hill districts.

Due to the fighting, 23,000 people had to flee their homes and seek refuge in military areas. 54 persons are said to have died as a result of the fighting.

According to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were working together to improve the state’s law and order situation.

To monitor the situation and make sure that there is no further violence in the state, he stated, “I have been in constant contact with the office of the Home Minister.”

“The paramilitary and state forces have done an outstanding job containing the bloodshed and restoring order to the state. I also appreciate the assistance of the state’s citizens,” Singh remarked.