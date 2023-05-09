MBoSE declares results of higher secondary science, commerce streams

Shillong, May 9: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) today declared results of Higher Secondary results for science and commerce streams.

Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School and St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School topped this year’s MBoSE HSSLC results for both the science and commerce streams.

Arnab Dutta of Laban Bengalee Boys HS School topped this year’s HSSLC Science stream with a total of 483 marks including letters in English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Studies.

The first position holder in the commerce stream too was from Laban Bengalee Boys HS School with Rishab Purkayastha managing 484 marks and letters in English, Mathematics, Business studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship and Economics.

In the science stream, St Anthony’s HS School dominates the merit list except for the 6th position which was bagged by Rahul Das of R. K. Mission Higher Secondary School, Cherrapunjee.

St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School dominates the merit list even in the commerce stream with a total number of seven students from the school featured in the list.

The pass percentage in the science stream is 78.84 percent while the total percentage in the commerce stream is 79.31 percent.

3,304 students including 1,982 females and 1,322 male students appeared in the examinations as regular students, while 331 students including 152 males and 179 females appeared as non-regular students in the Science stream pegging the total number of candidates at 3,635 students in all. 2,866 students cleared the examinations placing the pass percentage at 78.84 percent.

The commerce stream had relatively lesser candidates who appeared with 2,383 in all that include 2,255 regular (1,218 males and 1,037 females) and 128 non-regular (72 males and 56 females) appearing. 1,890 cleared the examinations putting the pass percentage to 79.31 percent.

While speaking to reporters, St Anthony’s Higher Secondary Principal, Fr. Anthony Kharkongor said that he was happy to see that the students again did well in this year’s examination.

He also lauded Laban Bengalee Higher Secondary School for running away with the top honours in both the science and commerce stream.

According to him, it is good that there is competition among schools to get good results.

The school organised a jam session for the students to celebrate the achievement of the schoolstudents.

Fr. Kharkongor also declared that the school will be closed on Wednesday in view of the outstanding results.

Following are the top ten ranks holders in the science stream:

Arnab Dutta (483) Steffi Niza W Snaitang (477) Eshita Bhattacharjee (469) Subam Das (467) Soumitra Jha (460) Rahul Das (458) Sargam Dutta (454) and Sharmin KHongsit (454) Sangam Paul (453) Biswadeep Nath (450) Samjanai Synnah (446)

Following are the top ten rank holders in the commerce stream: