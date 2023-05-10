3 nabbed by police in drug related cases

Tura, May 10: Three persons from Garo Hills were arrested by police on Tuesday in separate drug related cases leading to the seizure banned substances from their possession.

Acting on a tip off that some people were transporting contraband from Krishnai in Assam towards West Garo Hills, Nakas were placed by police at various strategic points. Around 8:30 PM a police naka party at Bajengdoba PS intercepted one, Sreitusha Ricardo Ch. Sangma s/o Salim M Sangma of Tura Balading and seized 5.69 grams of suspected heroine and a mobile phone from his possession.

The same naka party later also seized 3.13 grams of suspected heroine, one mobile and abike from one, Chuang Ch. Marak S/O Shri Tuensing A Sangma of Eden Bari Masumatagittim, Tura and Ricky Ch Momin (25) S/O Lt. Mawsonsing Kharlukhi of Tura Cherangre.

According to police, all legal formalities were completed and separate cases have been registered with regard to the two incidents.