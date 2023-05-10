Meghalaya governor visits land port at Dawki

JOWAI, MAY 10/-/ The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan today visited the Land Ports Authority of India, Dawki. The purpose of his visit was to hold a review meeting with the department heads of central agencies, state government and village headmen of nearby villages along with the BSF.

The review meeting was held at the Port which was attended by the Superintendent of Police Chemphang Syrti, Additional Deputy Commissioner F B Basan, Additional Deputy Commissioner & Incharge Sub Divisional Officer of Amlarem Civil Sub-Division JU Kharpuri, Assistant Commandant 4th Bn BSF, BOP Dawki, Pankaj Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner and in-charge Sub-Divisional Officer of Pynrusla Civil Sub-Division E Warjri and all the sub-division heads.

The Governor also paid a visit to ICP Tamabil BOP Dawki, Umngot River and BOP BSF Dawki for interaction with the senior officers.