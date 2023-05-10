Alleged illegal appointment of school teacher at Dadenggre opposed

Tura, May 10: The appointment of an alleged unqualified teacher at Gasbari Non-Government LP School under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills drew opposition from various quarters on Wednesday with social bodies and local organizations seeking his immediate removal from the post.

A joint complaint in this regard has been submitted to the Sub-Divisional School Education Officer of Daddenggre by leaders of local VECs, Village Defense Party (VDP), AMMSU besides other groups. The complainants claim that one, Karimul Islam was illegally appointed to the post by the school’s headmaster.

According to the complainants, Islam was appointed without following the NCTE norms and other guidelines and that he is not an MTET passed candidate, which makes him unqualified for the post. The complainants also claimed that no advertisement for the vacant was put out by the school authorities prior to Islam’s appointment.

According to the complainants, as per normal practice, an advertisement should be put out in case of any vacancies at the school and unlike Islam, who is an outsider a local candidate should be given first preference.

Interestingly, the complainants also claimed that an assistant teacher from the same school was earlier transferred to another place just a few days after his appointment, seemingly to pave the way for Islam’s appointment.