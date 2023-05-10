Forum questions CM’s statement on load shedding

Tura, May 10: Questioning the recent statement of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that the government was forced to resort to load shedding at the present time as it was not able to spread out the load shedding period earlier due to the recently held elections, the New Tura Development Forum on Wednesday asked if power could be supplied without interruption during the elections, why it could not be done now.

“How come load shedding has come into place just after the elections that too at the cost of public suffering due to unbearable heat, food items going bad in the refrigerator not to mention the inconvenience and loss to students and the business community,” the forum asked.

The forum added that despite there being seven Hydro projects in the state, the total output of power generated is unknown to the public even as it demanded to know the total power load consumption in the state.

Also questioning the non-reduction of power bills of the customers despite the ongoing load shedding, the forum said that the tariff should not shoot up but become less or reduced.