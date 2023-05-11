Big win for Delhi government, SC upholds its powers over services

Shillong, May 11: The dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital was decided by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government will be in charge of all administrative functions, with the exception of land, public order, and police.

On Thursday, a five-judge SC panel chaired by CJI DY Chandrachud declared that the L-G does not have the authority to interfere with the legislative authority of the Delhi legislature and elected government.

The Supreme Court ruled that the governance of Delhi is similar to that of other states and that L-G must abide by its recommendations.

According to the Supreme Court, the case involves an imbalance of authority between the Union and the Centre under India’s federal system of government. Who would be in charge of the services in the UT of Delhi is the issue, according to SC.

The Delhi government has no authority over services, according to Justice Bhushan’s ruling, but the Supreme Court disagrees.

In its ruling, the SC stated that “in the absence of law by Parliament, the Delhi Legislature and executive have powers to take decisions,” adding that both Delhi and the Centre have such powers and that the elected government represents the will of the people.