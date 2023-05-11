Forum questions CM’s statement on load-shedding

TURA, May 10: Questioning the recent statement of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that the government was forced to resort to load-shedding after the Assembly elections as the same was not possible during the run-up to the polls, the New Tura Development Forum on Wednesday asked if power could be supplied without interruption during the elections, why it could not be done now.

“How come load-shedding has come into place just after the elections, that too at the cost of public suffering due to unbearable heat, food items going bad in the refrigerator, not to mention the inconvenience and loss to students and the business community,” the forum asked.

The forum added that despite there being seven hydro projects in the state, the total output of power generated is unknown to the public.

It also demanded to know the total power load consumption in Meghalaya.

The forum also said that despite the load-shedding, power tariffs should not shoot up but get reduced.