Mondal rules out creation of more C&RD blocks

SHILLONG, May 10: Amid the ongoing demands for creation of C&RD blocks across the state, the Minister in-charge of C&RD department AT Mondal has made it clear that the state government will only ponder over for the demands once the recently created C&RD blocks are made fully functional.

“Creation is a continuous process and subsequently we had created (the blocks) on demand of people and for easy implementation of government programmes. Under the last government there were around 9 C&RD blocks created and we are yet to get these blocks fully functional,” he said.

“After making them fully functional, we will see if any new blocks can be created or not and we will ask the concerned DC to get a feasibility report on the basis of necessity,” Mondal said.

Earlier, a delegation of KSU members, accompanied by village heads, had called on the minister with a demand for creation of Wahkaji Umdohlun block.