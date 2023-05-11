Third explosion in a week rocks Amritsar, five arrested

Shillong, May 11: After another low intensity explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab police arrested five persons allegedly involved in the crime.

This explosion was the third to shake the area in the past week.

The details indicate that the explosion occurred at almost 12.30 am.

The explosion was allegedly organised by the five people detained as suspects.

They claimed that the intention behind the explosion was to affect peace in the local area.

According to sources, a woman, two men, and roommates were present when the explosion occurred. They were all being interrogated.

In a video, police could be seen close to Amritsar’s Golden Temple.