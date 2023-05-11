Union minister inaugurates ‘Chintan Shivir’ an Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas

Shillong, May 11: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar today inaugurated a Chintan Shivir here to facilitate discussions on how the people, together as a society, can follow the path of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

“Every individual has a room in their house that allows to feel peaceful and relaxed, no matter how tensed s/he is. People can think with clarity, come up with solutions that will help in moving ahead in life while in that room. This Chintan Shivir is a similar space, through which we will try to reach out to the very last person sitting in the last row of the society. Taking inspiration from Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, we will discuss ways of further welfare and progress of the society,” said Shri Virendra Kumar while addressing the inauguration programme of the Chintan Shivir

The Minister equated the peaceful room of an individual’s house to the bliss that Meghalaya offers to every tourist on their arrival in the state. He said, “The land of Meghalaya with its natural bounty attracts many tourists. The bliss we feel at the moment we reach this state feels like we have come to the most beautiful room of our home.”

“The idea of the Chintan Shivir is to extend our efforts taken in other states to our Northeastern states and union territories. The aim is to inspire to work towards the overall betterment of the society,” informed Kumar while citing the purpose of the two-day programme. He also stated that in order to be successful, there has to be will power to implement the various initiatives introduced by the central government. Nasha Mukt Bharat, Kaushal Vikas Yojana for youth, senior citizens’ welfare, and wellbeing of the scheduled castes and tribes of the society are some of the subjects that will be discussed during the programme.