KHADC to show cause owner of Marbaniang Nichol’s Roy building

Shillong, May 11: KHADC Executive Member (EM) in-charge Trade, Rangkynsai Kharbuki on Thursday informed that the council would issue a show cause notice to the owner of Marbaniang Nichol’s Roy building, Paul Leong for not complying with the provisions laid under the United Khasi-­Jaintia Hills District (Trading by Non-­Tribals) Regulation, 1954.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Kharbuki said that the owner of the Marbaniang Nichol’s Roy building, Paul Leong had provided a copy of the order of the High Court of Meghalaya to the council

“We have study the order. It is clearly mentioned in the court order that the petitioner can rent out nine of the shops of his building to a non-Khasis by complying with the provisions under the KHAD (Trading By-Non Tribals Regulation) Act of 1972. We will now issue a show cause to Leong,” EM in-charge Trade said.

According to him, the council will issue a closure notice if there is no response from Leong.

He further stated that the United Khasi-­Jaintia Hills District (Trading by Non-­Tribals) Regulation, 1954 has clearly stated that non-tribals who are doing any kind of business will need to obtain a trading license from the council.

Earlier, KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne had said that he (Leong) has the right to rent his premises to non-Khasis but he needs to comply as per the United Khasi-­Jaintia Hills District (Trading by Non-­Tribals) Regulation, 1954.”

The KHADC chief who recently inspected Iewduh market had also made it clear that non-tribal traders, including hawkers and street vendors, cannot carry out any business activity without a trading licence.

Chyne referred to the Khasi Hills District (Trading by Non-Tribals) Rules, 1959, and said the rules are very clear that trading license is required whether for setting up of industries, opening of shops or even in the case of hawking.

The KHADC CEM had people who are conducting business selling items out of a vehicle or even those who sell ice-cream from a cart are also required to obtain a trading license and any kind of business without a trading license will be deemed illegal.

He had further informed that the council will issue show cause notices to all non-tribal traders operating without trading license.