Assam vigilance directorate nabs 100 ‘corrupt’ govt servants in 2 years

Guwahati, May 12: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption has, in line with its intensive drive against corrupt government officials and employees, laid 89 successful traps and arrested as many as 100 public servants, including 41 officers of various departments of the state government, during the past two years of the incumbent government.

“The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam has been taking relentless action against corrupt public servants with active cooperation from citizens. Since May 10, 2021 till May 10, 2023, the directorate has successfully laid 89 traps in different places of Assam,” an official statement issued here on Friday said.

The traps laid by vigilance sleuths have led to the arrests of 107 persons, including 100 public servants and seven middlemen. Out of the 41 arrested officers, 21 are gazetted officers.

In most cases, complainants have lodged complaints at the directorate against the accused government employee/officer, following which traps have been laid by vigilance sleuths to catch several public servants red handed in bribery cases.

“All these arrested persons have been forwarded to the court by the concerned investigating officers,” said the statement issued to share the highlights of the vigilance directorate’s performance during the past two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

In the past two years, cash amounting Rs 1, 56, 81,235 were recovered during the traps laid in various offices and places, and searches conducted subsequently.

“During May 10, 2021 and May 10, 2023, 43 charge-sheets were submitted, in connection with trap cases, in court against 50 arrested accused persons with the charge-sheet percentage recorded at 95.5 percent,” the statement said.

Further, the directorate has made available dedicated numbers and platforms for citizens to lodge complaints/share information related to corruption, including round-the-clock helplines such as a control number (0361-2462295), toll-free number (18003453767) and a Whatsapp number (6026901243).

“The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam appeals to citizens to lodge complaints/share information related to corruption through these platforms,” it said.