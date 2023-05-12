District level science, mathematics, environment exhibition held  

TURA, May 12: The District Level Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition 2022-2023 was held today at SMELC, Dakopgre, Tura on the topic “Technology and Toys” for Secondary School Students of West Garo Hills, Tura. The programme was organised by the office of the District School Education Officer, Tura.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner, incharge Education Winje Momin said that the different innovative projects displayed for the exhibition shows the interest of the students in technology including science subjects. Reiterating the topic of the exhibition she said that technology is always related to science and whatever we do in our daily lives is also connected to science adding that when one understands the subject it will be easier to learn it in a simple method. She then advised all the students to think and dream big and not to restrict them from imagining things to become big in future.

In his introductory address, District School Education Officer, Tura R T K Sangma said that such programs are being organised not only to popularise science, mathematics and environmental issues but also to identify, encourage and create the innovative talents among the students of the district. He then informed that these programs are being organised under the guidance of the Department of Science, Mathematics and NCERT. He also informed that altogether 15 schools of the district including students from Selsella, Dadenggre, etc participated in the exhibition.

Incharge, Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, Tura, Samuel Ch Marak were among others who spoke on the occasion while Officers of Education Department, Principals, Teachers and students of various schools of the district participated in the district level Science Exhibition.