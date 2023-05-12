California Senate passes bill against caste-based discrimination

Shillong, May 12: California state Senate has passed a Bill to ban caste-based discrimination on Thursday.
The measure, which passed 34-1, would give people legal remedies to resolve claims of caste bias and discrimination.
