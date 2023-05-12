Twitter to get new CEO soon, claims Elon Musk

Shillong, May 12: Elon Musk has announced this earlier and now he is making it official.

The Twitter Boss, who acquired the platform last year and currently serves as its CEO, has said that he has chosen a replacement to manage the social media platform.

In other words, Twitter is going to get a new CEO soon and Musk will move into a different role where he will be more focused on the product side of things. Buzz suggests that this new Twitter CEO is going to be Linda Yaccarino, the current chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

Musk made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, May 11. “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” he tweeted. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Even though Musk withheld the identity of the upcoming Twitter CEO, suspicions that Yaccarino was the chosen candidate spread swiftly. Journalist and Silicon Valley insider Kara Swisher proposed that Yaccarino is the person in question. Yaccarino is probably going to be the new CEO of Twitter, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that appeared shortly after.

Yaccarino is well-known in the media sector. She has worked for NBCUniversal for almost 20 years and has served in a number of executive roles. At the moment, she is in charge of NBCUniversal’s whole worldwide partnership and advertising division.