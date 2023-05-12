CBSE class 10 and 12 results declared; how to check it

Shillong, May 12: Class 10 and 12 board exam results were declared today, after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announce it. Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board’s official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results.

Additionally, the board may send these results by SMS and IVRS. The date and time of the 2023 CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced in advance to the student body.

Schools can download the six-digit security pins from digilocker.gov.in using their login information from the CBSE in order to activate students’ DigiLocker accounts. Once results are announced, students must use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.

Students can review their results on the day of the results. With the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth, visit cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or digilocker