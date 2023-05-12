PGIMER Chandigarh ‘punishes’ 36 nursing students for not attending ‘Mann ki Baat’

Shillong, May 12: After missing a session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th episode of Mann ki Baat radio programme was broadcast last month, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has banned 36 nursing students from leaving the hostel for a week.

All nursing students from the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) were required to attend the event on campus where the Mann ki Baat address was televised on April 30 as per a formal instruction from the PGIMER administration.

The Prime Minister’s radio address was missed by 28 third-year nursing students and 8 first-year nursing students. PGIMER officials asked them not to leave the hostel for a week after they failed to explain why they were unable to attend the session.

The PGIMER defended its decision to require nursing students to listen to PM Modi’s radio address in a statement released on Thursday.

“Rather, in an earlier episode, the Prime Minister had interacted with an organ donor family, a case of transplnatation from PGIMER, to promote the noble cause of organ donation, which was hugely morale boosting and invigorated more interest in the episode,” the institute stated.

It said authorities took action against the 36 nursing students as they did not give any reason for skipping the event.

“Since, some of the students did not share any reason for not attending the session and abstained from the event arranged for them in a lecture theatre, the college authorities took action against them,” the PGIMER said.