IPL 2023: Jos Buttler fined 10 percent for breaking code of conduct

Shillong, May 12: Jos Buttler was fined 10% of his match fees during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 game.

The opening batsman for the Rajasthan Royals was found guilty of violating the IPL Code of Conduct. “For violating the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11, Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals was fined 10% of his match money”, according to the IPL.

It was deemed a level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with the players’ “behaviour that brings the game into disrepute”. “Buttler admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the official release further added.

Although the nature of Buttler’s violation was not made clear, it appears to be related to the disobedience he displayed after being run out on Thursday. It occurred in the second over of RR’s chase, fourth ball. A delivery from Harshit Rana put Buttler on the back foot. The non-striker, Yashasvi Jaiswal, started searching for a single right away. Buttler put his hand up to reject Jaiswal but was a little tardy due to the impact of the delivery.