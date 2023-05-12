Meghalaya police seize heroin, ganja, arrest one

Shillong, May 12:Meghalaya Police recovered contraband heroin and huge quantity ganja in two separate operations today and apprehended one person in connection with the seizure of heroin.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East Khasi Hills (EKH) district, B Jyrwa informed that acting on a team a team of police personnel from Lumshnong Police Station apprehended a drug peddler from a commercial transport vehicle travelling from Silchar in Guwahati at around 11 am and recovered over 67.36 gms of contraband heroin carried in six soap cases by him and a mobile phone.

The accused has been identified as Gabriel Elvin Thabah (33), s/o Archie Lyngdoh and Mishila Thabah from Bishop Falls, near Sein Raij School. Lower Mawprem, Shillong.

A case has been registered in Lumshnong Police station under relevant provisions of NDPS Act.

In another operation, a team of policemen recovered 111.18 kg contraband ganja from a vehicle (AS 01 AY 6969) that was travelling from Silchar in Assam to Khliehriat, at Damcherra, Umkiang. The driver and another occupant of the vehicle fled the scene abandoning the vehicle on the road at the sight of the policemen on duty on the highway. The vehicle was seized and a case was registered under NDPS Act in Lumshnong Police Station.