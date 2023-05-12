SEBA asks schools to upload marks of Class IX, X students on portal

Guwahati, May 12: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, directed all schools affiliated with the board to upload marks of Class IX and X students of all examinations on the marks entry portal of the board.

“SEBA has made an online provision for recording of marks of the unit test, half yearly examination and annual examination of Class IX and X in the existing marks entry portal. If marks of any of these tests/exams are not entered for a student at any level, the student will not be eligible to attempt the next examination of school level and subsequently at the board level,” the secretary, SEBA, stated in a notification.

“Hence, it is intimated to all concerned that the entry of marks in the marks entry portal of all the unit tests, half yearly exam and annual exam for all the students of Class IX and X be sincerely done by each school affiliated under SEBA in due course of time,” the notification issued by the board’s secretary, read.

“Schools which have not completed the entry of marks of last class IX annual examination are hereby intimated to complete the same within May 31, 2023, failing which the students will not be allowed to appear in the next examination,” the notification read.

“Further, in regard to Class IX registration of 2023, all schools are directed to complete their registration process by June 15, 2023, positively. Learning in the Spoken English app for Class IX will start from June 16, 2023,” it read.

NEP 2020 emphasises on continuous evaluation of students of secondary stage by way of classroom activities and examinations at various levels.

“The ongoing system of holding unit tests, half yearly exams and annual exams will be in the line of recommendation of NEP 2020 only with proper recording of marks obtained by the students in these examinations. Participation of each of these examinations by a student needs to be mandatory for acquiring eligibility for promotion to the next class,” the SEBA secretary said.