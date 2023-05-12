News Capsule

Edufair

The 15th edition of Shillong Edufair 2023 will be held at All Saint’s Hall, IGP Point, on Friday and Saturday from 11 am onwards. A statement in this regard informed that the Edufair, which is an initiative of Impact Media, aims to bridge the gap between the students and premier educational institutes of Northeast as well various reputed institutes and universities from across the country.

Prohibition

The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Elections) has prohibited victory procession/rallies after the declaration of results of the adjourned election to the Sohiong Assembly constituency till 4 pm of May 15.