Never discussed formation of new govt with Mukul, clarifies Hek

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: BJP senior leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek on Thursday clarified that there was no discussion between him and TMC leader Mukul Sangma on the formation of a new government.

“We (BJP) are part of the NPP-led MDA 2.0 following an instruction from the central party leadership. It is wrong to say that I am against the MDA,” Hek said while making it clear that he had met Mukul over a cup of tea at the Assembly Hall and there was not further meeting.

Hek also stated that he and Mukul neither discussed the formation of a new government nor spoke about toppling the present government.

The BJP minister, however, revealed that TMC, UDP and PDF leaders had met him at a city hotel to discuss the possibilities of forming a new government.

“I had explained to them that we are working with the NPP as per instructions from Delhi,” Hek said, without elaborating on the date of the meeting.