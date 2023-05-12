‘No move to jettison UDP’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday ruled out the ouster of UDP from the ruling MDA 2.0 coalition post-declaration of results of the deferred elections to Sohiong seat.

“That is out of question. MDA is strong and they (UDP) are with us. The relationship is not affected,” Dhar told reporters.

He said the MDA stands strong together and the relationship among parties in the coalition is firm.

Stating that campaign speeches are a different thing, he said, “The same coalition will continue.” He was referring to criticism of one party by the other during election campaigns.

Dhar expressed gratefulness to the PDF for merging itself with the NPP. He said the NPP will welcome any other parties willing join its fold.

After the PDF’s merger, the tally of the NPP rose to 28 in the 59-member Assembly. The UDP has 11 MLAs. Although the UDP is a part of the MDA, some NPP leaders had earlier hinted at a political change after the declaration of the results of Sohiong polls.

Meanwhile, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Thursday said it is not following the PDF’s path.

“There is nothing of that sort (merger with NPP). We are supporting the NPP-led alliance as a coalition partner,” HSPDP general secretary Panbor Ryntathiang said.

He said the party has not met after the elections and there has been no information or discussion on merger. He also said that the party has not been approached.

The HSPDP has two MLAs – Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri. Both had ditched the party and extended their support to the NPP when it was trying to cobble up numbers to form a coalition government.

After the PDF had merged with the NPP, the latter made a clarion call to all its coalition partners to come forward and merge with itself.