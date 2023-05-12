Rangdajied beat 7-Wasa 2-0 in MSL opening game

Jowai, May 12: Rangdajied UTD FC beat 7-Wasa United by 2-0 in the opening match of Meghalaya State League (MSL), which was kicked off today at Kiang Nangbah Stadium here.

Sports and Youth Affair minister Shakliar Warjri graced the inaugural ceremony of this event, in the presence of Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla, members of MFA, WJDSA and others invitees were also present in the opening ceremony of MSL-2023.

The first goal of Rangdajied UTD-FC scored by Wanlamsuk Nongkhlaw in 34 minutes through a penalty shot and the second goal was scored by Damehun Syih in the 60th minute of the game.

The matches on Saturday will be played by Youth Club Pdengkarong versus Rymbai Iawpynsing SC at 12 Noon and Ladthaadlaboh SC versus Seinpynbhalang SC at 3 oclock evening.