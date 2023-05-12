Nurses’ Day celebrated in Jowai

Jowai, May 12: The Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) West Jaintia Hills Unit, today celebrated the Nurses’ Day at Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Modop, Nartiang on the theme, “Our Nurses, Our future”. The Day is celebrated every year on the 12 May to honour the contribution of the Nurses.

Wailadmiki Shyllla, MLA Jowai Constituency graced the occasion as the chief guest and Dr. A.M Paswett, District Nodal Officer, District Mental Health Programme as the guest of honour. Dr. R.Pohsnem, senior medical officer in-charge Nartiang PHC was also present.

The celebration began with lighting of the lamp by the chief guest followed by the Nurses Anthem led by I.Dhar, Assistant Nursing Superintendent Woodland W.K Hospital, Sabahmuswang.

Dr. R.Pohsnem, Phiralin Kharongor, Associate Professor North Adventist College of Nursing in her keynote address highlighted the theme of the day.

The Nurses Association had also presented mementos of appreciation to retired nurses for the service they had rendered.