The Kerala Story box office collection set to touch Rs 100 crore

Shillong, May 12: While the movie The Kerala Story has been mired in controversies, the film has already collected over Rs 80 crore and is set to touch Rs 100 crore in coming days.

This occurs at a time when many films are struggling to find an audience. The Kerala Story has received numerous threats and bans due to its delicate subject matter. The Sudipto Sen directed movie debuted in theatres on May 5 but was the subject of numerous disputes.

The Kerala Story was released in the midst of all the controversy surrounding it. Since then, the audience’s reaction has been unresolved. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, The Kerala Story had the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2023 with an opening day gross of Rs 8 crore.

Early projections indicated that the movie grew significantly on Day 7, May 11. Apparently, it brought in Rs 12 crore at the box office. The Kerala Story has thus far earned a total of Rs 80.86 crore. On May 11, the occupancy rate for Hindi was 31.45% overall.

Adah Sharma plays a Hindu woman from Kerala who is persuaded into accepting Islam and travelling to Syria in the movie The Kerala Story.

Later, she is transferred to the ISIS Terrorist organisation, where she is subjected to torture. The movie is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.