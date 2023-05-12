Priyanka Chopra to attend cousin Parineeti’s engagement

Shillong, May 12: Priyanka Chopra visited India last month to promote her online series Citadel.

Together with co-star Richard Madden, the actress made a big effort to promote her web series in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra jumped on the Love Again film’s promotion in the West after the series’ debut.

Despite her work obligations keeping her busy, the actress has chosen to travel to Delhi to take part in her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement. On May 13, Parineeti will be engaged to AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka’s calendar is now full due to Hollywood movie marketing. However, she took two days off to travel to Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement celebration. It is unknown at this time whether Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti would travel with her to India.