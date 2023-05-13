UDP to take up roster system, quota policy with Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 12: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has decided to formally let Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma know about its views on and concerns about the roster system, the reservation policy, and the power crisis in the state.

The decision was taken at the UDP’s core committee meeting on Friday, party vice-president Allantry F. Dkhar said.

“We decided to express our views and concerns to the Chief Minister on his return to the state capital. An appointment to this regard will be sought for at the earliest possible date,” he said.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh had earlier said that the party has to be careful and cautious on the roster syatem and the reservation policy as these are sensitive matters.

“We have to understand that it is only the state government which can resolve these matters. There is no point making a noise. A detailed discussion with the CM will be the right way to address the concerns about the reservation policy and the roster system,” Lyngdoh had said.