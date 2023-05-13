Results likely by mid-day today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 12: The results of the deferred election to the Sohiong seat is likely to be declared by noon on Saturday.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, the state election department said on Friday.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor, who reviewed preparations for counting along with East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner, returning officer and other officials, said there will be seven rounds of counting. He said six rounds will have ten tables while the last round will have three tables.

Five VVPATs will be randomly selected for cross-verification.

Official sources said the premises of entire State Central Library will be deemed as a counting centre and there will be three-tier security there. Only authorised persons will be allowed to enter the premises.

A screen will be put up outside the library for the public so that they get timely updates about counting.

The NPP, UDP and Congress were the three major players in the election which was adjourned after the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

NPP spokesperson Bajop Pyngrope predicted the party will win by a margin of some 1,000 votes. He claimed there was no sympathy wave in favour of the UDP candidate as HDR Lyngdoh was not an MLA.

UDP vice president Allantry F Dkhar was equally upbeat. He claimed there were indications ahead of Assembly election as well as the deferred polls that NPP would win the seat.

Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh said the party gave its best shot to win the polls and it now hopes for the best.

The six who contested are Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah of UDP, Samlin Malngiang of NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of HSPDP, Seraph Eric Kharbuki of BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of TMC.