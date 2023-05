Shillong, May 13: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has won the byelection to Sohiong Assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

The UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdog Thabah defeated the nearest National People’s Party (NPP) rival, Samlin Malngiang by a margin of 3422 votes.

The winning UDP candidate polled 16679 votes against 13257 votes polled by the NPP candidate.