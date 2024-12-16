MDA govt retracts on land lease extension

‘Private investors won’t be allowed to buy land acquired by Invest Meghalaya Authority’

SHILLONG, Dec 15: Facing mounting criticism against the delegation of power to the Invest Meghalaya Authority (IMA) to purchase land for investment projects, the state government on Sunday clarified that no private investor from outside would be allowed to purchase land bought by the IMA.

The government’s decision to retract is seen by many as a reconciliatory move because of the impending district council polls which are due in around two months.

The Cabinet had recently approved the Meghalaya State Investment, Promotion and Facilitation Act Bill, 2024 allowing the IMA to buy land as per the requirements of the investment projects.

The KSU, FKJGP and HITO had question the creation of the IMA. The KSU said it has a problem with the provisions that deal with access to land.

A senior government official said there is no intention on the part of the government to allow private investors to purchase land in Meghalaya.

He said that the intention of the Meghalaya State Investment, Promotion and Facilitation Act Bill is to promote industrial development in the state.

According to him, more industries in Meghalaya will fuel the state’s economy and lead to creation of a large number of jobs for the youth.

The senior official said that the IMA was created as per provisions of the Meghalaya State Investment, Promotion and Facilitation Act which was approved by the Assembly in March this year.

He said that the IMA will establish “land banks” specifically for industrial development.

Stating that the purchase of land by government departments is not a new thing, the official said that agencies like Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), and New Shillong Township Development Agency (NSTDA) are empowered to purchase land for creation of a “land bank”.

Clarifying that the purchase of land by these government agencies will be in accordance with the provisions under Meghalaya Transfer of Land (Regulation) Act, 1971, he made it clear that private investors will not be able to buy land on their own.

Earlier, condemning the creation of the IMA, KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah had questioned if the Meghalaya State Investment, Promotion and Facilitation Act Bill, 2024 will supersede the Land Transfer Act of 1971 which prevent the sale of land to non-indigenous people.

He said that it is not clear on what basis the government will give land to private investors from outside.

According to Thabah, the amendment bill for establishment of the IMA is tantamount to bypassing the institutions of Dorbar Shnong, Hima, Raid and even the district council,” he added.

Echoing the concern, FKJGP general secretary Eldie Newton Lyngdoh stated that the MSIPF Act will pave the way for outsiders who want to set up industries, factories, and businesses in the state.

Lyngdoh made it clear that the indigenous people should not lose their land and the right of ownership over the land in the name of employment and industrial development in the state.

He said that the government can facilitate entrepreneurship by figuring out ways other than by selling land.

The FKJGP has asked the state government to shelve the bill and consider other ways and means which will not affect the right of ownership of land of the indigenous people.