Crime Update

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

Theft
On May 7 evening, Sojina Warjri reported that unknown miscreant(s) broke into her residence at Mawlyndep village, EKH, and stole Rs. 90,000 approximately.
Banwari Lal Sharma, Manager, Khasi Hills Petroleum Supply, Mawlai Nongkwar, lodged a complaint that on the intervening night of May 7 and 8, unknown miscreant(s) broke inside the Petrol Pump Office and stole Rs. 1,40,000 in cash.
Sandeep Yadav of Cement Gold Stone Ltd., Musiang Lamare village, EJH, lodged a complaint that on May 2 around 1.30 am, unknown miscreant(s) stole iron bulb, iron rod, etc., from CPP turbine.

