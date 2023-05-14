CBSE results: BSF school records 97.7 pass percentage

SHILLONG, May 13: The BSF Senior Secondary School has produced exemplary results in Class XII examination conducted by the CBSE.

According to a statement here, the school recorded a pass percentage of 97.7% whilst a total of 349 students appeared for the examination.

In Science stream, Priyangshu Bhattacharya scored 98%, followed by Sukuni Suchiyang and Neeha Phukan, who scored 94% and 91.6% respectively.

In Arts stream, Ramanpreet Kaur secured 1st position by scoring 94%, followed by Amelia Mawthoh and Sneha Sutradhar, who secured 93% and 89.2% respectively.

In Commerce stream, Pranjal Bhattacharjee secured 1st position with 92.8%, followed by Bidisa Gowary who secured 90.6%.