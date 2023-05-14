Inflated bills, power cuts irk KSU, HYC

SHILLONG, May 13: High electricity bills despite power cuts for hours together have baffled the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU).

KSU president Lambok Marngar on Saturday asked why the electricity bills of consumers continue to remain like before when there is regular load shedding for several hours.

“The government should look into this matter for the welfare of people. We appeal to the government to find out ways and means to address the problem of load shedding once and for all,” Marngar said.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) said load shedding has badly affected the livelihood of people and it is not acceptable.

“MeECL (Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited) and the Power department have completely failed,” HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin said.

He said the functioning of MeECL should be revamped completely.

The power crisis in the state is going from bad to worse so much so the MeECL is resorting to 10-hour load-shedding across the state except in Shillong and Tura where it is fixed at eight hours.

The state government is virtually helpless. Recently, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal had said the power situation in the state would not improve unless there is relief from monsoon.