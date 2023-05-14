Priyanka Chopra says she cannot wait for Parineeti, Raghav’s wedding

Shillong, May 14: In order to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chopra travelled to New Delhi.

At RagNeeti’s engagement celebration at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, the actress was present. Along with several other political luminaries, she played an important role in the event.

Following RagNeeti’s engagement, Priyanka Chopra posted pictures of the couple together on her Instagram account. The world-famous celebrity only had kind things to say about the recently engaged pair.

On her Instagram, Priyanka shared several photos from Parineeti, Raghav’s engagement ceremony. She wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam! “

At the engagement ceremony, Raghav Chadha went all out romantic and kissed Parineeti. The actress performed Ve Maahi from her Akshay Kumar-starring movie Kesari. The video went viral as soon as it appeared on social media.