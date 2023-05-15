Amitabh Bachchan’s fan helps him to reach shooting after he gets stuck in traffic jam

Shillong, May 15: If Amitabh Bachchan is recognised for anything, it’s his ability to keep appointments. The actor always arrives on time since he detests being late.

The Bollywood celebrity was recently delayed in reaching the location of the shoot due to traffic. In order to beat the traffic and arrive at his workplace on time, Big B, who is incredibly humble, requested a fan for a lift on his bike. Amitabh Bachchan afterwards expressed his gratitude in a post.

Project K filming is currently taking up Amitabh Bachchan’s time. He recently needed assistance from a fan to get to his shooting site in time after getting trapped in traffic. Big B shared a picture on Instagram of himself riding a bike while a fan is in control of it. He can be seen sporting a brown blazer, blue jeans and white trainers in addition to a black T-shirt.

Amitabh captioned it, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Sunday permissions are given to specific regions which can be blocked off for the work we do.. and this is work and the well-wishers after work..ride on the bike and the driving enthusiasm never does run away.”

He also added, “But now .. caution and care and above all regulatory lives .. Part of living .. many a time there is desire to take over the vehicle and drive it to work .. for the way and the method the carrier drives is of concern .. is of the breaking of regulations .. is the unknown factor of how did they get these driving licenses, when their basic skills are challenged .. no helmet, no regulation or discipline to adhere and respect traffic signals .. blatantly disregarding them and giving a damn to the law or the rules. The frustrating turns to anger and often is the urge to get out of the car and give them a telling .. but the obvious restraints prevent it.”