IPL 2023: Rinku Singh gets a signed jersey from MS Dhoni

Shillong, May 15: After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday, May 14, Rinku Singh received a signed jersey from MS Dhoni.

While chasing 145 in CSK’s backyard, Rinku Singh and KKR captain Nitish Rana put up a crucial 99-run stand for the fourth wicket that kept KKR in the game. Additionally, it was CSK’s final league home game.

With his aggressive batting style, Rinku has emerged as KKR’s star. On the Chepauk pitch, he showed depth in his batting. Before Rinku’s stay of 54 minutes was curtailed by a direct blow from Moeen Ali, he and Rana also made their fifties.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in particular bowled superbly for KKR to hold CSK to 144/6. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Chakravarthy early in CSK’s batting order.

By getting rid of Ajinkya Rahane, the legspinner added another one. Narine removed Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali after going three games without taking a wicket. The brief stand between Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja made sure the CSK bowlers had something to contend with.