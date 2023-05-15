VPP to stage sit-in on Wednesday demanding suspension of recruitment process

Shillong, May 15: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday decided to hold a sit-in-demonstration at the parking lot near the additional secretariat on Wednesday in protest the adamant attitude of the NPP-led MDA 2.0 to comply with their demand to put on hold all recruitment processes in the State till the state job reservation policy and the implementation of the roster system is reviewed by an expert committee.

It may be mentioned that the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government on Friday had given 48-hour ultimatum to issue a notification putting on hold all ongoing recruitment processes.

In a statement, VPPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh has urged party workers and the public at large to participate in the protest to put pressure on the NPP-led government.

He also stated that this government is trying to make itself immune to logic, fairness and public distresses.

Myrboh said that the other programmes will be subsequently announced.